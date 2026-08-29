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Springboks set to clash with All Blacks at DHL Stadium

  • File Image of The All Blacks performing the Haka before the clash with the Springboks at Ellis Park, Johannesburg, August 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @Springboks
SABC News

It’s game day! The Springboks and the All Blacks will clash at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town in just a few hours.

It’s the second test match in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test tour with the All Blacks heading into Saturday’s encounter with a one-nil lead after their victory in Johannesburg. 

The cold and rainy weather has done little to dampen the spirits of rugby fans in Cape Town.

Scores of Springboks and All Blacks supporters are already gathering at a fan park within walking distance of DHL Stadium. And hundreds of rugby fans are now making their way into the stadium. 

The majority are proudly sporting the green and gold, with t-shirts, hoodies and jackets on display. 

While they may be in the minority, the All Blacks supporters are certainly making their presence felt, proudly waving their flags and showing their colours. 

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tour | Jan de Koning on Boks vs All Blacks

Shamiela Fisher

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