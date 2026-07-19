Springboks secure 43-0 win over Wales in Nations Championship

Much-changed South Africa ran in seven tries ​as they cruised to a 43-0 bonus-point victory over Wales in the Nations Championship in Durban ‌on Saturday to continue their 100% start to the new global competition.

Number eight Jasper Wiese, scrumhalves Cobus Reinach and Herschel Jantjies, centre Jesse Kriel, flanker Paul de Villiers, and wingers Jaco Williams and Kurt-Lee Arendse crossed for tries, but it was a far from polished ​performance as the home side wasted numerous opportunities to make it a much larger win.

Wales were never ​in the contest and were held scoreless for the second game in a row against the ⁠Springboks following a 73-0 home defeat last November, but coach Steve Tandy will be pleased with their rush ​defence and work rate.

South Africa handed debuts to four players and rested several regulars, with 20-year-old Vusi Moyo impressing at ​flyhalf as coach Rassie Erasmus continues to grow his player pool.

They moved top of the Nations Championship Southern Hemisphere table on points difference from New Zealand at the halfway mark, though De Villiers admitted there was some disappointment.

“You can see that on our faces,” he told ​reporters. “We wanted to bring our physicality and we did that in the set-piece, in our carries and our defence. ​The ball was a bit wet and cost us in execution.”

Victory in Durban as the #Springboks go top of the log in the southern section of the Nations Championship – match report: https://t.co/vrRYsedAMj 🤝#ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/LGmkGnBq1G — Springboks (@Springboks) July 18, 2026

Wales captain Dewi Lake said there was much for his side ‌to ⁠take from the game despite the scoreline.

“I am massively proud of the boys,” he said. “Some people might be shocked at me saying that when you look at the scoreboard, but it shows how much improvement there has been.

“If you compare that performance to the one in the autumn against the Springboks, there is a stark difference.

“We are not happy with ​the nil on the scoreboard, ​and there is a ⁠lot still to improve on, but we have had growth. We are only going to get better.”

It took under five minutes for South Africa to hit the ​front as first lock Cobus Wiese burst through a couple of tackles before his ​brother Jasper barged ⁠over the tryline.

The Springboks won a penalty from the first scrum and demolished Wales in the second to lay down an early marker as Reinach picked up from the base of the third to score easily.

South Africa dominated possession ⁠and territory ​for the remainder of the half but poor handling meant their ​third try came after the hooter for Kriel as they led 19-0 at the break.

They added four more scores in the second half as ​their set-piece dominance continued, but so did their inaccuracy with ball in hand.