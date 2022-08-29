There will be a lot of improvement needed from the Springboks to get their Rugby Championship campaign back on track. They suffered their second defeat of the competition against Australia at the weekend which has placed Jacque Nienaber and his side under pressure to bounce back strongly in Sydney on Saturday.

The Boks will keep to their script on how they play. This is despite successive defeats to the All Black in Johannesburg and against the Wallabies in Adelaide. Despite the woeful performance in Adelaide, the Boks remain confident with a strong belief in their game plan.

Although the main focus will be to stop Australia’s momentum, the Boks have also noted their wasted opportunities as an area they need to improve on.

“There were a lot of opportunities for us to score tries, where we played extremely good rugby 15 minutes before halftime when we couldn’t really get any points on the scoreboard was extremely frustrating. I think we allowed them to score quick tries just past half time,” says prop Steven Kitshoff.

The Boks created a lot of opportunities against the Wallabies which is another reason why the South African camp doesn’t see the need to change their playing pattern.

“We believe in our game plan, our game plan created a lot of chances unfortunately we didn’t capitalise on that and the biggest lesson is to work harder to get the rewards,” says assistant coach Deon Davids.

The Boks have not allowed their mood to be dampened. They began the week in high spirits as they look to get back to winning ways in Sydney.

“There was an incredible vibe at training today, the meetings and training itself went well the guys are in a good head space even though we lost and it’s only Monday, we are up for a big match this weekend,” Kitshoff explains.

Despite the various concerns which include decision making, the Boks believe that their campaign is still on track.

“Very disappointed in back to back losses, two losses it’s all in our control I still believe this team has capabilities, talent and experience to be world beaters, still full of confidence, still feel this team can excel at any given moment,” Kitshoff reiterates.

It will not be an easy outing for the Boks who seem confident that they can turn things around. They will need to be sharper this time around as they return to Sydney where they have not tasted success in 29 years.