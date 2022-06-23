South African rugby and the Springboks in particular have been given a huge boost with news that stadiums can now return to full capacity.

The anticipated boost in ticket sales comes just in time for the start of the Springboks’ season, which includes an incoming tour against Wales in July, and then the Rugby Championship in August.

The World Champion Springboks have never played in front of their supporters at home since they won the Webb Ellis Cup in 2019.

Players, like prop Trevor Nyakane, who ply their trade all over the world these days, are excited to reacquaint themselves with the South African public, doing what they do best.

“We really miss the fans as the Springboks. It really means a lot I don’t think people understand how much having a crowd means to us. We went through the British and Irish Lions without the crowds which was still a good competition that we played in a tour. We really miss the guys out there so, I would like to urge everyone who ever can come out, purchase a ticket and come and support us as you always do and I promise you the Springboks will always do what we do best and we will give you our best,” says Nyakane.