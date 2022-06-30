The Springboks are preparing for their first test match of the international rugby season against Wales at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday with the intent of using all the player resources at their disposal. The world champions have regional and club champions in their ranks and have also seen a spike in competitiveness in certain positions.

It’s now up to the coaching staff to use all this talent to the best of their ability to ensure the Boks hit the ground running.

South Africa’s pool of rugby talent runs so deep that it’s often hard to spot a weakness in the national team.

The country has always boasted a healthy line-up of loose forwards. For instance, and just recently those stocks have been elevated to elite level, with the flankers and eighth men in the national set-up close to, if not, the best in the world. And at eighth man, in particular, the competition is red hot.

“It’s a big competition, Kwagga, Evan and Elrigh, all very good players as you have seen in all the competitions. So, it is difficult to say, but obviously, you want to make it your own, so you have to just try and do your best for the team, and hopefully, the results speak for themselves,” says Jasper Wiese, Springbok eighth man.

Wiese continues to grow from strength to strength. After a man-of-the-match performance that propelled the Leicester Tigers to the summit of the English Premiership, the man from Upington wants to continue his exploits in the colours of the Green and Gold.

“I hope I can take my form into the test matches with fans back and restrictions being lifted a bit. I think it definitely helps us as a team a bit more when you sit in a stadium and have 60 000 people cheering for you. I think that gets you up as well,” Wiese explains.

Another one of the very real strengths of the Springbok game plan lies in their two front rows, one to start and one to finish. Through the work of scrum coach Daan Human, the Boks have perfected the rotation of the front rows to devastating effect.

The scrumming is relentless and together with the line-outs has laid the platform for many famous victories.

“As a front row, we have a great coach in coach Daan. We know exactly what he does and then he knows his players inside and out and whatever combination we get put in, we make sure that it works. We all get aligned with the plan,” says Bongi Mbonambi, Springbok hooker.

Along with the plan on the pitch, there is the team’s mission statement to keep the Springboks in the hearts and minds of all South Africans. With humility, the Boks understand their role in broader society and use that as fuel to stay on a winning path.

“Pressure in South Africa is more of the situation that we are in, the things that we go through as a country. That’s pressure but for us to wear the Springbok jersey and to represent this whole nation it is a privilege and an honour. So, we go out there to make ourselves proud, our families proud and obviously, the nation proud also,” Mbonambi reiterates.

Springboks stand at the foot of another mountain of a season. They have so many different skill sets at their disposal and with the ability to unlock them when needed, the optimism is there. It’s now a case of how the side deals with all the unforeseen challenges that are bound to be thrown at them as test rugby kicks into gear.

