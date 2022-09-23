The Springboks will face a challenging task when they lock horns with Argentina in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship at the King Park Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The competition is regarded as one of the biggest after the World Cup.

The Boks last won both competitions in 2019 before COVID-19 caused disruptions worldwide. The hosts are level on 14 points with New Zealand, who have won the tournament a record 18 times since its inception in 1996.

Springboks captain Siyamthanda Kolisi says they have their eyes fixed on the game.

“We will definitely be watching them. Some guys sleep in and sleep longer, so if we are awake we’ll definitely watch, but we will know the results at the end of the day. It is important what happens there. Obviously, we focus on what we have to do and I’m sure Argentina will be focused there too. We do know that the result there will make it different on what both do. I think all four teams can win the championship. We are all in the battle for that and I think we want to know what happens in that game so that we know what we need to do.”

PUMAS POSE A THREAT

But Springboks’ assistant coach, Mzwandile Stick, acknowledges the danger that Pumas possess on the Boks.

“What I respect about their team is the fact that if you pitch up on the day you do not switch on mentally, they will punish you. It’s the same thing that beat New Zealand away from home, which was for the first time in history. It clearly shows that it’s a very special team. You saw what happened to Australia when they went to Argentina. If you’re not switched on they will punish you. So, we can’t underestimate them, and like Siya said anyone can win on the day. They still have a chance to win the championship.”