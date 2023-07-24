The Springboks are determined to figure out what went wrong in their defeat to New Zealand.

They want to have those aspects fixed when they face Argentina in the final round of the Rugby Championship in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The Springboks have just four matches left before the World Cup starts in France in September.

There is still plenty to work on, to get to a point where they are ready for Scotland in their opening match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Not one aspect has been highlighted from within the camp in particular.

Instead, Springbok tight-head prop Frans Malherbe says every player has put up their hand, and vowed to fix what needs fixing.

“That was not the performance that we wanted. So, we asked individually … obviously there’s a few things that we reviewed after the game and a few points and aspects and part of the game where I need to do better and I think that counts for everyone and we worked on it last week and we will continue to work on it.”

Boks assistant coach, Deon Davids says, “It shows how close the margins between the top teams in the world are. If you are just slightly off in terms of your game, you can get hurt but if you are up to it and the other teams are off, ok, you can get good rewards. So, I think the most important thing taken from that game is to ensure that from start to finish that we focus on what we want to achieve.”