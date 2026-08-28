Springboks aims to reclaim world No 1 ranking against All Blacks

The Springboks have a chance to reclaim the world No 1 ranking when they face the All Blacks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

South Africa surrendered top spot to New Zealand after suffering a 33-16 defeat in the opening match of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry at Ellis Park last weekend.

However, the Boks can immediately regain their place at the summit with a victory in the second Test.

A South African win by between one and 15 points would earn the world champions 1.18 ranking points, lifting their tally to 93.39. The All Blacks would lose the same number of points, dropping to 92.85.

A victory by 16 points or more would be even more rewarding for the Boks, who would gain 1.77 points.

New Zealand would surrender the same number.

The All Blacks, meanwhile, can strengthen their grip on top spot with another victory.

A New Zealand win by between one and 15 points would see them gain 0.82 points and move to 94.85, while South Africa would drop 0.82 points to 91.39.

An All Blacks victory by 16 points or more would earn them 1.23 points, taking their tally to 95.26. The Boks would lose the same number and fall to 90.98.

Latest World Rugby Rankings

1. New Zealand 94.03

2. South Africa 92.21

3. Ireland 88.08

4. France 87.43

5. England 85.68

6. Scotland 84.78

7. Argentina 83.13

8. Australia 82.67

9. Fiji 78.00

10. Wales 76.38

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