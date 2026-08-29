Springboks bounce back to beat All Blacks 33-26 and level series

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Series is alive and it’s just getting better.

The Springboks who haven’t lost back-to-back test matches in almost four years, bounced back to beat arch rivals, the All Blacks, 33-26 in the second test in Cape Town to level the four-match series.

The two-time defending champions led 24-14 at halftime and scored three tries in a much improved performance, although their defense let them down at times.

They conceded four, but wing Cheslin Kolbe had a 100% success rate off the kicking tee and also slotted four penalties.

The two teams now move back to Johannesburg for the third test at the FNB Stadium next weekend.