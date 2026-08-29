Springboks bounce back to beat All Blacks 33-26 and level series

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Series is alive and it’s just getting better.
The Springboks who haven’t lost back-to-back test matches in almost four years, bounced back to beat arch rivals, the All Blacks, 33-26 in the second test in Cape Town to level the four-match series.
The two-time defending champions led 24-14 at halftime and scored three tries in a much improved performance, although their defense let them down at times.
They conceded four, but wing Cheslin Kolbe had a 100% success rate off the kicking tee and also slotted four penalties.
The two teams now move back to Johannesburg for the third test at the FNB Stadium next weekend.
It’s all over in Cape Town as the Boks pull one back in #RugbysGreatestRivalry 🇿🇦#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold pic.twitter.com/dgK2xL43NY
— Springboks (@Springboks) August 29, 2026