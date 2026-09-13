Springboks beat All Blacks again to clinch tour series

World champions South Africa beat New Zealand for a ​third successive weekend to win the “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” series 3-1 as they took the last of four tests ‌43-28 on Saturday.

The Springboks outscored the All Blacks six tries to four with Damian de Allende, Morne van den Berg, Malcolm Marx, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cameron Hanekom all going over.

New Zealand captain Codie Taylor scored the first try of the game, with Will Jordan, Ethan Blackadder and ​Beauden Barrett adding scores of their own.

The clash in the United States concluded New Zealand’s eight-match, six-week tour of South ​Africa that was the first of its kind in 30 years.

South Africa put over an early ⁠penalty, but the first try of the game went to the Kiwis, with Taylor bursting over from close range in the ​eighth minute after a wave of attacks, characterised by swift short passes and slick handling skills as the All Blacks got a ​quick ball from the ruck.

The Springbok response came similarly as they ran the ball directly at the opposing defence and, after pounding away, saw De Allende go over to score.

Scrumhalf van den Berg sold a dummy to dart over from a line-out maul in the 22nd minute and see ​South Africa’s lead extend to 10 points, but momentum quickly shifted back New Zealand’s way, and after repeated battering at Bok ​defences through 32 phases, Jordan burst over to extend his try-scoring record to 55 and reduce the halftime score to 17-14.

BOMB SQUAD GAVE SPRINGBOKS ‌QUICK IMPETUS ⁠IN SECOND HALF

South Africa’s bomb squad went on early in the second half to bolster the scrums, and an early penalty led to a lineout maul from which South Africa pushed their way over with Marx claiming the try. Two minutes later, Van den Berg’s break led to Du Toit muscling over to put South Africa 29-14 ahead.

Momentum then swung between the two tired-looking teams, taking ​on each other for a ​fourth successive Saturday.

A long kick ⁠upfield won New Zealand a 63rd-minute lineout, and Blackadder finished off after scrumhalf Cam Roigard had broken the defensive lines.

The All Blacks threatened to fight back after that, but Arendse’s solo try nine minutes from time provided relief for the Boks and gave them some breathing room on the scoreboard. Arendse jinked his way through the field before sprinting away for a game-winning effort, with Cam Hanekom’s try straight after confirming South Africa’s series success.

New Zealand did get a consolation try through veteran Barrett, who came on as a late substitute for a cameo ⁠appearance.

The clash ​at the home of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens drew 68,173 spectators in a ​money-spinning exercise for both unions. The series began last month with New Zealand playing provincial opponents before winning the first test in Johannesburg, but South Africa took the next three to maintain their top ranking.

Boks go all out for series win