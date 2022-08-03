The Springboks are happy with the work they have accomplished thus far going into their opening match of the Rugby Championship against New Zealand at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

A series win over Wales and a week and a half worth of preparation time in the bushveld has given the Boks ample time to physically and mentally prepare for the biggest challenge in test rugby.

Mbombela stadium is preparing to host the biggest game in this stadium’s history. The impressive structure in the Lowveld has previously hosted Scotland, Wales and Argentina, with the Boks boasting a one hundred percent winning record.

They’re putting that record on the line against a team they have beaten twice in the last six matches, most recently in Queensland in Australia, last year. For the first time in many years, the All Blacks are in the Boks’ blind spot.

South Africa left Super Rugby and so does not have regular matches against Kiwi sides and therefore it’s hard to measure where the All Blacks are at, or even how they managed to lose a test series to Ireland.

“I won’t say that there are any favourites, to be honest, I feel both of the teams even with their backs against the wall are still world-class. We are also in a good position with a win, a loss, and a win so we are also the underdogs. It’s not like we have won 11 matches in a row so I think both teams are hungry, both teams want to win and I think it is going to be an amazing match,” says Franco Mostert, Springbok Utility forward.

The Springboks have chosen a very strong side and rewarded form as well. Kurt-Lee Arendse will start at wing. He made his name on the sevens circuit with the Blitzboks and has been a revelation since making the move to the 15’s game in 2020.

“Yoh I never thought I would play for the Springboks a year ago but definitely really grateful for the opportunity and every time when I get the opportunity to put the Springbok jersey over my head then I have to take that opportunity with both hands,” says Arendse.

Arendse and lock replacement, Salmaan Moerat will both face the Haka for the first time. it’s a right of passage for Springbok players and given that the All Blacks have not visited South African shores in four years, it’s sure to be even more memorable if that is possible.

“The All Blacks are always a nice test always; to face the Haka I think the new guys will enjoy it. It is a privilege to be a part of it so I think for them being here for the first time in four years they are also going to be up for it. The All Blacks also like South Africa I think it is really going to be a nice Saturday night,” says Mostert.

There is a reason why the Boks have brought the All Blacks to the Lowveld for the first match of the Rugby Championship. It probably follows along the same lines as to why the very next test between the two sides will be in Johannesburg. The Springboks are clearly looking to make a statement.