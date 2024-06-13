Springboks about to begin international season

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says the test match against Wales at Twickenham next Saturday will determine the way forward for his side at the start of the new international season.

Erasmus also said his long-term captain is likely to only be announced ahead of the naming of the squad for the Ireland series in July, and that double World Cup winning captain, Siya Kolisi, remains in the running to retain his captaincy.

The Springboks are in Pretoria preparing for the Welsh test.

Ahead of the Springboks lies a 13-match test season and the start of a new cycle, as the double World Cup champions. Much will hinge on the Wales test at Twickenham next Saturday, in determining how the team proceeds.

And the Irish series in July remains the focal point according to Erasmus.

“I can’t say now what we are already going to do because I am not quite sure, we first must see how the guys go against Wales, did we build momentum, are we going in the right direction, then it is the home series against Ireland which a win is paramount.”

In terms of player stock, the team has injuries to key senior players to contend with and that will see new players getting blooded.

However, Erasmus is happy with his leadership group, which has been together for a full World Cup cycle and it is from that core that his long-term captain will be chosen.

Kolisi remains in the running provided he remains injury free.

“The core of the group that has been with us for four years. They understand that there is youngsters around them everybody is coaching with us and helping us so we will make that call on Sunday night after the Bulls game. We will announce a captain for Wales but then when we announce the Irish squad after that, we will announce someone and obviously a guy like Siya will be in the running if everything goes really well and he is injury free and those kinds of things,” Erasmus says.

The Boks also know that they are the yardstick by which all other teams in World Rugby will measure themselves. They will need to remain vigilant, and, in that respect, Erasmus is happy because that will keep his players motivated, if they need extra incentive.

“We can’t control how motivated those guys are, that side we can only control how focused, how ready and that is one of the challenges. But it certainly makes the guys more edgy, more determined because that is what will happen when the teams play against us,” Erasmus explains.

The team to face Wales at Twickenham next Saturday will be announced on Tuesday and while the test might fall outside of World Rugby’s window, it is sure to dictate how the team moves forward at the start of the season.

