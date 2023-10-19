Springbok maintains unchanged squad for clash against England

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

South Africa’s national rugby team, the Springboks, are gearing up for a showdown in the Rugby World Cup semifinal against England in Paris this Saturday, with coach Jacques Nienaber demonstrating unwavering faith in the victorious squad that secured a remarkable quarterfinal win against France.

In a testament to the team’s skill and prowess, Nienaber has elected to field an unchanged 23-man squad, signalling a resolute commitment to the collective strength and synergy exhibited by the players in their previous triumph.

The forthcoming match promises to be a showdown of titans, as the Springbok selection boasts an unparalleled level of experience, amassing a staggering combined total of 895 caps, a historic milestone for the national team.

Boks braced for England backlash:



Notably, a significant portion of the roster, comprising fifteen out of the 23 players, previously faced England in the momentous 32-12 victory during the final of the Rugby World Cup four years ago in Japan, serving as a testament to the team’s rich legacy and illustrious track record in the international rugby arena.

Furthermore, the decision to retain an identical line-up for the upcoming match marks a significant milestone for Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus, as it signifies only the second instance in their tenure of 64 Tests since assuming leadership of the team in 2018.

Nienaber’s unwavering confidence in the team’s abilities, reinforced by their stellar performance in the quarterfinal clash against France, sets the stage for a fiercely anticipated semifinal encounter against England.

Boks prepare for defence of the Rugby World Cup

