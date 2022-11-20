The Sports for Social Change Network Africa launched its inaugural awards set to be held this coming Wednesday, at the SABC headquarters in Johannesburg.

The awards are aimed at celebrating the achievements of individuals and organisations who have made strides toward positive social impact throughout the continent.

Network Director at the Sports for Social Change Network Africa, Allan Williams says the event will be under the theme titled ‘Leading like Mandela’

“In the 14 categories, there are five regional awards which are the Newcomer Award and there is one around gender empowerment and then obviously the last is the Champion Award, which is the leading like Mandela Award which Ms Mandela, Ndileka Mandela will be doing us the honour.”