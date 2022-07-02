The Springboks beat Wales 32-29 in a nail-biting match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday evening.

At halftime, Wales were leading 18-3.

However, the green-and-gold ensemble fought harder in the second half and claimed a deserved win.

The South Africans were playing in front of their home support for the first time in almost three years due to COVID-19 and the match also served as a preparation for next year’s world cup.

🥳 What a game! The Boks snatch the victory at the death courtesy of a pressure penalty goal by Damian Willemse. It ends 32-29 to South Africa after 80 minutes of very tough Test rugby. Thanks for anothe epic, @WelshRugbyUnion!#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #SAvWAL pic.twitter.com/U1aDlLNyT6 — Springboks (@Springboks) July 2, 2022