The African National Congress (ANC) International Relations subcommittee says the spike in terror attacks in Mozambique is cause for concern and that the terror problem could grip Southern Africa and cause long-term damage to political stability.

This comes as the governing party prepares to have its national conference later this week. The ANC also says its government must continue to implement foreign policy to deal with domestic challenges.

The ANC’s International Relations document entitled ‘In Pursuit of a progressive internationalism in a changing world” acknowledges that international relations will continue to play a central role in pushing for South Africa’s development. It also warns that the spike of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, increasingly politicised by political formations, poses a serious risk to internal stability.

ANC International Relations Subcommittee chairperson Lindiwe Sisulu says, “South Africa as a nation can never afford to be xenophobic towards anyone. However, South Africa must be conscious of its own dynamics which causes some of these problems.”

“You’re talking about six girls who were raped and the foreign nationals were arrested. How do we look at these issues of those who come here and abide by the rules and those who come here illegally,” explains Sisulu.

ANC’s resolutions to tackle migration:

Russia-Ukraine War

The party says the Russian military operation in Ukraine has turned into a costly war with NATO indirectly

involved through the unprecedented supply of lethal weapons as part of the larger Western support for Ukraine against Russia.

This has a bearing on global geopolitics and has an impact on South Africa and Africa. International relations experts say the governing party must reposition this key area.

“The ANC will have to think very seriously about how it repositions international relations as a cross-cutting area within the ANC and the ANC must think about how it builds its own internal capacity for international relations programme and not be overly dependent on the state and sharpen its monitoring and evaluation when it comes to implementation of international relations resolutions,” emphasises Executive Director of the Institute for Global Dialogue, Dr Philani Mthembu.

The ANC also says it’s quite clear about the one-China policy.

“China for instance sometimes get unhappy with the issue of Taiwan what exactly are they doing here? They come here and say Chinese say you have One-China Policy and you engage with Taiwan and make it clear that the ANC stands very firm on One China Policy,” says Sisulu.

Solidarity for Palestine and Western Sahara

The ANC further pledges solidarity with the people of Palestine and Western Sahara and says South Africa must fortify south-south cooperation.

The governing party adds that as South Africa gears up to be the next BRICS chair in 2023, it must prioritise pressing challenges facing the country and the world.