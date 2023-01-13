Former world number one, Jordan Spieth of the United States, is the joint clubhouse leader in the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The first round was suspended late in the day due to darkness.

Spieth, a three times major winner who ended nearly four years without a victory when he won the Valero Texas Open in 2021, and then added another win at the RBC Heritage last year, was in fine form.

And missing this year is the slow swing rehearsal to ingrain the changes he made to his swing.

He carded a six-under-par 64 with seven birdies and one bogey to sit at the top of the leaderboard along with fellow Americans, Chris Kirk and Taylor Montgomery.

The trio have a one-stroke lead over group of seven players.