The Gauteng Traffic Authority says over 230 fatalities have been recorded on the province’s roads since the start of the festive season.

Speeding, driving under the influence and incidents involving pedestrians are some of the contributory factors.

Gauteng Traffic spokesperson Obed Tshivhasa says, “More than 200 crashes were recorded resulting in more than 230 fatalities. With half of life lost being pedestrians. Contributing factors. Driving under the influence of alcohol or single-vehicle accidents colliding with stationary vehicles. Pedestrian jaywalking. Excessive speeding. The high-speed unit arrested a number of speedsters, a 36-year-old female driver of VW Golf7 who clocked 220 km per hour.”

