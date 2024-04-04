Mapisa-Nqakula arrives at Lyttelton police station

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to hand herself over to the police. SABC News reporter Samkele Maseko who’s at the Lyttelton police station in Centurion has seen her convoy arrive a short while ago.

#MapisaNqakula’s Convoy has arrived at the Lyttleton Police station where she will hand herself over to law enforcement agencies.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/U27XEgL156 — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) April 4, 2024

Mapisa-Nqakula is facing corruption allegations during her tenure as Defence Minister. It is alleged that she solicited and received R2.3 million in bribes.

She resigned yesterday both as National Assembly Speaker and Member of Parliament.

Mapisa-Nqakula said in her resignation letter that her decision was not an admission of guilt regarding the corruption allegations against her.

The High Court in Pretoria recently struck off the roll her urgent application to interdict police from arresting her.

Last month, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) raided her Johannesburg home.

HAPPENING NOW:#NosiviweMapisaNqakula [WATCH] Some activity outside the home of the now resigned National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula who we understand is likely to hand herself over to authorities this morning.

Late yesterday, a statement said her stepping down… pic.twitter.com/AIecbK9jv6 — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) April 4, 2024

VIDEO | Chriselda Lewis reports from outside Mapisa-Nqakula’s home: