Mapisa-Nqakula arrives at Lyttelton police station

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
  • Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula arrives at the French Parliament for the second day of the 2024 Women’s Speakers Summit on March 7, 2024.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@ParliamentofRSA
Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to hand herself over to the police. SABC News reporter Samkele Maseko who’s at the Lyttelton police station in Centurion has seen her convoy arrive a short while ago.

Mapisa-Nqakula is facing corruption allegations during her tenure as Defence Minister. It is alleged that she solicited and received R2.3 million in bribes.

She resigned yesterday both as National Assembly Speaker and Member of Parliament.

Mapisa-Nqakula said in her resignation letter that her decision was not an admission of guilt regarding the corruption allegations against her.

The High Court in Pretoria recently struck off the roll her urgent application to interdict police from arresting her.

Last month, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) raided her Johannesburg home.

VIDEO | Chriselda Lewis reports from outside  Mapisa-Nqakula’s home:

