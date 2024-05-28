Special voting disrupted in Joe Slovo, Gqeberha

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The second day of special votes was disrupted at the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

This as a result of a service delivery protest, with residents demanding houses.

The protestors prevented Electoral Commission (IEC) officials from entering the voting station in the area. However police intervened and the IEC officials have started setting up for voting.

Residents say they do not see the need to vote as promises that have been made are not fulfilled.

Residence in Joe Slovo township in Gqeberha say they will continue to protest and stop IEC from allowing people to vote in their area. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/LI3wnZuscJ — Lerato Fekisi (@LThipa) May 28, 2024

“First of all there are no roads, secondly there is no housing, here are the pit toilets they smell you can’t even enter. We are suffering there are no jobs,” says a resident.

Another resident adds, “It has been years without proper houses, we live in hell , this also decreases the value of the houses that are near us in the suburbs, we have been ignored for a long time.”

