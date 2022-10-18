The Special Tribunal has declared that the 2016 decision by the SABC to award R50 000 each to 53 musicians be declared unlawful, irregular, and invalid, and should be set aside.

This comes after the SABC and Special Investigating Unit jointly instituted legal proceedings to recover money paid to music legends in 2016.

Former SABC Chief Operating Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng and nine former executives had taken a decision to pay artists R2 million for their contribution to the industry.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says, “The SIU would like to welcome the decision of the special tribunal that set aside the decision that was taken on the 24th of July to award musicians with R50 000. We are grateful that this has been found to be irregular and unlawful and set aside.”