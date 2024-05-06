Special Task Force Unit members to be reinstated, says Cele

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The process is underway to reinstate members of the Special Task Force Unit who left, according to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Some 58 members of the elite unit have joined private security companies. There’s concern about the exodus of members from the unit, which costs R1.1 million per member to train.

Cele says this recruitment programme is part of the police’s plans to strengthen the fight against crime including the recalling detectives.

Cele has been briefing the media in Pretoria where he has been providing feedback on the police’s crime-fighting multi-disciplinary approach, operation Shanela in the past year.

Cele says they have agreed to offer STF members better packages.

“Last week the national commissioner led a discussion that improved their conditions and remuneration in a very significant way. And everybody that is in there among those that are there, everybody going nowhere. Their conditions improved but also, they say they are here for the badge. I think the bleeding has been stopped. Those who have left are being spoken to, there is a process to get them reinstated.”

SAPS marks one year of Operation Shanela:

Suspects Arrested in Operation Shonela

Police in the Northern Cape have arrested over 300 suspects during Operation Shanela. The suspects were apprehended at the weekend for charges ranging from murder, robbery, assault, burglary and dealing in drugs.

Some of the suspects have been on the run for some time.

The provincial police spokesperson, Sergio Kock explains, “Detectives in the five districts traced 105 wanted suspects who have been evading the police while 276 people were arrested for other serious crimes. Disruptive actions also resulted in the confiscation of large volumes of alcohol, drugs and numerous dangerous weapons at illegal shebeens, as well as livestock and suspected stolen property in hot spot crime areas.”