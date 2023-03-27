The Speaker in the City of Tshwane council, Mncedi Ndzwanana has adjourned a special council sitting where a motion of no confidence against him was expected to be heard.

Ndzwanana says the meeting was illegal as it did not meet the minimum legislative requirements.

The multi-party coalition comprising the DA, ActionSA, Freedom Front Plus and the ACDP petitioned for the meeting to be convened.

Allegations of forged signatures of councillors emerged before the meeting today.

The ANC, EFF and COPE alliance was opposed to the motion.

A special council sitting to elect the mayor is set for Tuesday.

Ndzwanana adjourned the meeting shortly after it commenced.

“Close to 10 signatures did not meet the signatories that my office has records of. Based on the explanation, I am of the view that the petition does not meet the minimum requirements as set out in the legislature. Then that means it’s illegal and all that was in it has fallen out. Then this meeting is adjourned.”

City of Tshwane speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana face motion of no confidence: