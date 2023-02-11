The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has declared war against the party.

The EFF says it will call for a motion of no confidence in the speaker..

They made numerous points of order ahead of the State of the Nation Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening.

Mapisa-Nqakula eventually asked the EFF MPs to leave the chamber.

In the chaos on Thursday night as the security services were evicting members of the party, the speaker could be heard calling on them to get out.

EFF leader Julius Malema says it was during this time she referred to them as “animals”.



Malema says, ” Referring to Members of Parliament as animals is against the rules of the NA and altogether unacceptable. We will therefore be reporting the speaker to the Rules Committee of Parliament and will table a motion of no confidence, From now on she has declared war by referring to us as animals and we will treat her accordingly. “

VIDEO: EFF plans a motion of no confidence against Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula: