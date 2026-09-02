Speaker Didiza’s referral of Sarah-Jane Trent complaint challenged

Sarah-Jane Trent, an associate of private investigator Paul O’Sullivan, has complained to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza over the alleged unlawful leaking and publication of her affidavit, which she says contains sensitive personal and medical information.

Trent testified before the Ad Hoc committee in March this year.

She is now challenging the Speaker’s decision to refer her complaint back to the same committee, arguing that it cannot investigate itself.

The complaint was written to the Speaker’s office in July.

This comes as the Ad Hoc Committee tasked with investigating allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in the country’s justice system continues to consider its fourth draft report.

“She says the committee cannot be expected to investigate itself, because members of this committee, including staff members, have to be investigated. She says referring the matter to the Ad Hoc Committee would offend the principle of law that no person may be a judge in his or her own cause. She therefore requires that the complaint be referred to another committee or a body that is independent of this committee, and that parliament must also refer the matter to SAPS for investigation.” says Vhonani Ramaano, Ad Hoc Committee Secretary.