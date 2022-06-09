The Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, says she is considering a request for an investigation into allegations of criminal conduct by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This is after, former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, laid a criminal complaint against the President, accusing him of money laundering and other charges. It is alleged that $4 million, proceeds from game sales, were stolen but the incident was not reported.

During a meeting of the National Assembly Programming Committee, Mapisa-Nqakula says besides a letter from United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa, she also received one asking that the President must appear for an additional question and answer session.

“In essence to the two members asking for Parliament to institute an investigation against the President, Mr. Zungula is also asking to reverse a decision for the President to only come for 3rd term for questions. I have declined this request on basis that the decision was properly considered by the programming committee.”

African Transformation Movement leader, Vuyo Zungula had called for Parliament to schedule an additional oral question and answer session to allow President Ramaphosa to clarify issues around alleged criminal conduct.

Zungula had written to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who declined his request.

During a meeting of the National Assembly Programming Committee, Zungula expresses the importance of the request.

“We have serious allegations against the number one citizen of the country. Parliament can’t be seen to not care about issues troubling South Africans. Therefore Parliament must schedule a sitting where the president can account. I can’t wait for next term.”

African Transformation Movement leader, Vuyo Zungula, explains the party’s position on the matter:

‘Jumping the gun’

African National Congress member, David Mahlobo, says President Ramaphosa has not been criminally charged on the robbery allegations – therefore those calling for him to step aside are jumping the gun.

Mahlobo was speaking during the ANC’s media dialogue on its discussion policy documents.

“The matter of his excellency comrade president has been ventilated. One of the things we should respect is that one of the things….the President has confirmed [that] the matter is under investigation. We must be able to correct those who are National Executive Committee of the ANC to say the President is facing criminal charges. An inquiry has been opened, the President has not been charged and the President is on record, the ANC is on record, nobody amongst all of us as the leaders of the ANC is above the law.”