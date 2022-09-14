National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula has named the three-member independent panel which will assess whether sufficient evidence exists for the Assembly to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa over his Phala Phala farm saga.

They are former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, retired Judge Thokozile Masipa and UCT academic Richard Calland.

Judge Masipa presided over the televised trial of Oscar Pistorius.

The panel which will be chaired by Justice Ngcobo will determine whether there is prima facie evidence that the President violated any of the grounds in Section 89 of the Constitution.

This follows a draft motion tabled in the National Assembly by the ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula,

Spokesperson for Parliament Moloto Mothapo says, “After careful consideration of names at her disposal, assessment of their credentials against the provisions of the rules, as well as a need to secure a gender and demographic balance, and having established their availability to serve on the panel, the Speaker has appointed three fit and proper persons to discharge their assigned responsibilities.”