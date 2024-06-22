SPCA asks public to vaccinate pets amid rabies outbreak in fur seals

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture says investigations are ongoing following an outbreak of rabies in Cape fur seals.

Three incidents have been detected in Blouberg, Strand and Muizenburg.

State Veterinarian, Dr Lesley van Helden, says disease detection in seals are rare.

“So rabies spreads through the nervous system of an affected animal and then it usually spreads in the saliva. So any kind of contact with an animal saliva such as a bite, a scratch even the smallest little nip or a lick on an open wound can transmit rabies. So if you have had any exposure to those sorts of events with an animal that you suspect might have had rabies then please also go immediately to the clinic.”

The Western Cape Agriculture Department says it’s working with the Veterinary Services as well as the Fisheries and Coastal Management Department to detect the origin of the rabies outbreak in the province. https://t.co/UfHnwwxjjk — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 12, 2024

Furthermore the spokesperson of SPCA in the Cape of Good Hope, Belinda Abraham, has advised the public to get their pets vaccinated.

Abraham says caution must be taken.

“This would be in accordance to 5 in 1 vaccination as well as another vaccination before your animal is a year old and then a booster shot every three years. If you are unsure, please visit your local animal welfare organisation or your local veterinary practice and make sure that you get a complete understanding. Make sure that your pets veterinary records are up to date. Protect yourself, your pets and your community,” she says.

State veterinarian, SPCA warn public to avoid seals after rabies case confirmed

