The Competition Commission and the Spar Group have reached a consent agreement aimed at ending long-term exclusive lease agreements in the grocery retail sector.

Spar has committed to end exclusive leases by December 2026 and to opening opportunities to SMMEs and supermarkets owned by historically disadvantaged persons immediately.

Spokesperson at the Competition Commission, Siyabulela Makunga says the Spar agreement is in response to recommendations made by the Grocery Retail Market Inquiry and follows similar consent agreements with Shoprite and Pick n Pay.

“The consent agreement will be submitted to the Competition Tribunal for confirmation and will ultimately pave the way for greater fairness and competition in South Africa’s grocery retail market to the benefit of consumers across the country. Collectively these cover all national chains that had exclusive lease agreements in place. The exclusive lease agreements of Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Spar covered close to 2 000 shopping malls and convenience centres nationally.”