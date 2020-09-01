Traore is the second member of the Spain squad to test positive after Mikel Oyarzabal.

Spain could be without Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore for their Nations League matches against Germany and Ukraine after he tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish soccer federation said on Tuesday.

All members of Luis Enrique’s squad were tested on arrival at the Las Rozas camp.

Traore was due to undergo another test later on Tuesday to ensure that his result was not a false positive.

Unless that is the case the 24-year-old Traore will be prevented from joining the squad in order to comply with UEFA’s safety protocols.

Traore is the second member of the Spain squad to test positive after Mikel Oyarzabal.

Spain face Germany away on Thursday and Ukraine at home on Sunday in Group D.