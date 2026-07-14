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Spain’s starting 11 unchanged, Barcola back in France’s first team

  • Spain's Lamine Yamal with teammates during the warm up before the match. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

France recalled Bradley Barcola to their attack and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield for their World Cup semi-final against Spain on Tuesday as Luis de la Fuente named an unchanged side.

Desire Doue has dropped to the bench as Barcola joins Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and captain Kylian Mbappe in the French forward line.

Tchouameni has returned after missing France’s last two games due to injury, partnering Adrien Rabiot in midfield.

Spain have kept Fabian Ruiz alongside Rodri and Dani Olmo in midfield, with Pedri again among the substitutes.

Alex Baena starts with Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal up front.

The winners face Argentina or England in the final.

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