Spain joins South Africa’s case at the ICJ

Spain is the latest country to join South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Madrid has invoked Article 63 of the world court as the conflict continues in Gaza.

In its declaration, Spain stated that the Genocide Convention is a crucial instrument in international law for the prevention and punishment of genocide. Several countries like Nicaragua and Colombia have joined South Africa’s case.

Recently, the ICJ held public hearings on a request for the modification and the indication of provisional measures submitted by South Africa.

Spain joined a number of countries who wished to intervene including Ireland, which along with Spain and Norway officially recognized a Palestinian state. The ICJ judges ordered Israel to immediately halt its military assault in Rafah. This was a landmark emergency ruling in favour of South Africa that accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Meanwhile, this comes as Ronald Lamola has been named the International Relations and Cooperation Minister of South Africa. He is quite familiar with the case and has been to the Hague several times.

