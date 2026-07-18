Spain cancels final training, Argentina practices after weather delay

Spain were forced to cancel their final training session on Saturday ahead of the World Cup final due to thunderstorms in New Jersey.

The weather system also affected Spain’s opponent, Argentina, although the latter held practice after a delay of roughly 45 minutes.

The two nations battle for the title on Sunday at East Rutherford, N.J.

Under tournament protocol, training must be postponed if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius. Lightning is typically checked every 30 minutes until it is safe to resume activity. The protocol has delayed several matches throughout the tournament, held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With a steady rain throughout the morning and into the early afternoon, Spain waited out the storm for around 40 minutes before opting to cancel.

Though the inclement weather affected the last practices, the rain was expected to clear the haze in the area caused by the Canadian wildfires, which would make for better conditions for Sunday’s 3 p.m. final at nearby MetLife Stadium. The Air Quality Index (AQI), which was at 160 on Saturday – an “unhealthy” level – is also predicted to drop to 100 – a “moderate” level – by Sunday.