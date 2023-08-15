Spain’s national women’s football team beat Sweden 2-1 in a 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final at Auckland in New Zealand to reach its first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup final. La Roja scored two goals late in the match after a goalless first half, to book their spot in Sunday’s final of the tournament. They will play the winners of Wednesday’s other semi-final featuring co-hosts Australia and England.

Sixth-ranked Spain were playing in a World Cup semi-final for the very first time, in only their third appearance at the global showpiece. The third-ranked Sweden on the other hand, were playing in their fifth World Cup semi-final having finished third in France four years ago. La Roja launched an attack with defender, Olga Carmona, missing the target by a few inches after some enterprising play.

Spain continued their onslaught. They were unlucky not to take the lead on this occassion, after some good play by midfielder, Alexia Putellas. The Blue and Yellow grew more into the game as it progressed. They had an attack of their own at the other end, after they dispossessed Spain close to their penalty area. Forward, Fridolina Rolfo, tested keeper, Catalina Coll, with the 23-year old equal to the task. The match was goalless at half-time.

Both teams upped their game in the second half. Sweden attacked but there was no one to finish off after Johanna Kaneryd had fired the ball across Spain’s goals. La Roja should have taken the lead after some good work by Salma Paralluelo. Alba Redondo’s effort hit the side netting.

But their efforts eventually paid off. 19-year-old Paralluelo beat keeper, Zecira Musovic, in the 80th minute after some poor defending by Sweden. But Rebecca Blomqvist scored to level matters for the Blue and Yellow.

However, a well taken goal by Carmona sealed a 2-1 win for Spain and a spot in Sunday’s final.