Soweto residents are calling for the harshest possible sentence to be handed down to the two suspects accused of killing 6-year-old Tshiamo Rabanye and 5-year-old Mduduzi Nqobizitha Zulu.

A group of angry residents gathered earlier to picket outside the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto, where 50-year-old Nqobile Ndlovu, and her 39-year-old partner, Mthunzi Mzwakhe Zulu abandoned their bail applications.

The boys mutilated bodies were found between White City and Rockville in Soweto on Thursday, after they were reported missing the day before.

Concerned resident, Portia Modisapudi says the suspects must face the full might of the law.

“It’s so painful I can’t even say but it’s so heartbreaking as a parent especially as a woman who brought these children in this world. So, this thing of this granny it’s so painful. We expect a life sentence for her, or they must give her to us so that we can be satisfied and make her feel the pain that we feel. Those children they were crying and screaming for forgiveness where they have never done anything to anyone.”

Community members out in their numbers ahead of Soweto boys’ murder accused court appearance: