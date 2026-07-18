Soweto residents protest against prolonged power outages

Frustrated Soweto residents have taken to the streets to protest against prolonged power outages.

The protest has led to the closure of Klipspruit Valley Road between the Modjaji Street and Union Avenue traffic circles in Pimville and Kliptown.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) says it has deployed its officers to the area to monitor the protest and manage traffic.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla has urged motorists to use alternative routes.

“Motorists travelling through or near the Pimville and Kliptown areas are strongly urged to avoid Klipspruit Valley Road entirely and use the following alternative routes to bypass the gridlock. Motorists coming from the north or south can divert via Chris Hani Road to navigate around the Pimville and Kliptown bottlenecks. Utilise Moroka Nancefield Road as an alternative link to bypass the closed circles. Commuters heading towards the south and east can make use of Main Road through Eldorado Park to connect back to major routes,” adds Fihla.

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