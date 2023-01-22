Scores of Soweto residents have gathered at the Emzansi Park in Zola 3, to voice their concerns over electricity challenges and crime to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and members of the Executive Council.

This engagement is part of the province’s Ntirhisano on electricity and safety challenges plaguing the community.

Issues of electricity and crime were thrust into the spotlight, with residents saying the constant rolling blackouts and power cuts are wreaking havoc on their lives and negatively impacting their small businesses.

Many small businesses owners say power outages are forcing them to dig deeper into their pockets without them seeing any profits at the end of the month.

Residents are also calling on government to deploy more police officers to the area as crime is becoming out of control, particularly during rolling blackouts hours at night and in the early hours of the morning.