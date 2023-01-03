The man accused of stabbing his ex-wife, Janine Williams to death on Christmas morning, has been denied bail in the Lenasia magistrate’s court, south of Johannesburg.

Conrad Williams allegedly stabbed his 40-year old estranged wife 24 times inside her home in Klipspruit, Soweto.

The brutal murder is said to have happened in the presence of their two daughters, aged 10 and 17 years old.

A family in pain as they have to come to court while mourning the death of a mother, sister and friend, Janine Williams.

It’s alleged that she and the man accused of her murder had been in an abusive relationship. It’s understood that their divorce was finalised in November last year.

However, the court had decided that her ex-husband could remain in the family home until the end of January this year. Their two daughters are alleged to have witnessed the brutal murder of their mother on Christmas morning.

Williams has been denied bail today as he is regarded as a flight risk. He is said to have fled the crime scene and was later apprehended by metro police after failing to stop at a roadblock.

He is expected back in court 14 March.

VIDEO | Soweto man who stabbed his ex-wife on Christmas Day denied bail