Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Soweto Kota Festival serves up tradition, innovation, opportunity

  • The annual Kota Festival is taking place at the Elkah Stadium in Soweto
  • Image Credits :
  • Musa Mhlongo
SABC News

From a favourite township meal to a growing family business, the kota is feeding more than just hungry customers.

At the annual Soweto Kota Festival in Rockville, vendors are showcasing different versions of the popular township staple.

This as hundreds gather to celebrate its food and cultural significance.

For Bonolo Lebjane and her family, the kota has also become a source of income.

She says, “We are creating a lot of job opportunities with this business; we take the youth from our neighbourhood and give them a chance. We keep our Kota old school because we are exactly that ‘Old School’.”

RELATED VIDEO | Jozi Kota Festival | Celebrating township cuisine and local entrepreneurs

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News