Soweto Kota Festival serves up tradition, innovation, opportunity

From a favourite township meal to a growing family business, the kota is feeding more than just hungry customers.

At the annual Soweto Kota Festival in Rockville, vendors are showcasing different versions of the popular township staple.

This as hundreds gather to celebrate its food and cultural significance.

IN PICTURES | From a humble township meal to a symbol of food, culture and entrepreneurship — the kota is taking centre stage here in Soweto at the Elkah Cricket Oval in Rockville, where the annual Soweto Kota Festival is underway. Now in its ninth edition, the festival brings… pic.twitter.com/vd1aCnFr6z — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 12, 2026

For Bonolo Lebjane and her family, the kota has also become a source of income.

She says, “We are creating a lot of job opportunities with this business; we take the youth from our neighbourhood and give them a chance. We keep our Kota old school because we are exactly that ‘Old School’.”

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