Soweto kidnapped kid back home

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A suspect allegedly responsible for the kidnapping of twelve-year-old Mfareseni Nemaungani from outside the Mveledzandivho Primary School in Soweto last week is expected to appear before the Protea Magistrates’ Court soon on charges of kidnapping.

This after, the boy was was rescued and reunited with his family on Saturday night. The suspect is believed to be the child’s scholar transport driver.

Police told SABC that investigations led them to the driver’s home in Protea Glen. The team then proceeded to an apartment block in Kliptown which belongs to the driver’s mother where the boy was found.

The child’s father Soloman Nemaungani says, they are grateful to have found their son alive. “The police told us that we must not worry because we are going to go home with our child. They were busy with their investigation. He looks fine but we need to take him to the Dr just examine but he is fine. We are very happy, last night we slept like a baby. We very happy just to find our child still alive.”