The Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs this weekend will carry some sentimental value for both coaches.

Jose Reveiro and Arthur Zwane for the Buccaneers and Amakhosi respectively will guide the giants of Soweto for the first time in the one of the biggest derbies in the world.

Chiefs coach, Zwane, who featured in the derby as a player will carry more responsibilities this time around as he relives his playing days sitting on the bench.

Zwane says, “When two giants meet everything comes to a standstill in the country, I for one being there as a player and now as a coach, its a privilege but also knowing very well the responsibility on our shoulders.”

VIDEO: Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs coaches ready for the Soweto derby: