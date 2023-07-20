The Secretary for External Relations of South Sudan’s ruling party, Bol Makueng, has called on warring factions to ensure that there is peace in the country.

He says all peace initiatives are welcomed but has warned people of Sudan to ensure that those who want to mediate in this conflict do not have ulterior motives and worsen the situation.

Makueng has been invited to attend the BRICS Political Parties Dialogue hosted by the African National Congress (ANC).

The conflict in Sudan has displaced thousands and many have been killed.

Makueng says the war in Sudan has negatively affected neighbouring countries such as South Sudan as citizens are running away from their homes.

“We also feel concerned when the country is not stable…We need the interest of the people of Sudan to be number one.”

