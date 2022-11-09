Many South Sudanese are urging world leaders to come up with tangible solutions to address the challenges caused by climate change.

Seven out of the country’s ten states are currently experiencing floods as world leaders meet in Egypt to try and find solutions for climate change.

South Sudan’s government says 2 million out of the country’s 13 million people are now displaced by flooding.

“Many people have left their homes running to higher grounds for settlement. It has also led to death, for example, when you move into the states there are a lot of snake bites and people are dying in South Sudan and then also sometimes people can be sleeping and flood come up and it takes off the houses and people die and trucks are not moving and the roads are destroyed by floods.”

Juba resident Kevin Anzoa says, “Within South Sudan in some other places, flooding is too much. There has been raining for four years now, there is no farming, and people are really suffering.”

Another Juba resident Michael Tapeng says, “I think the issue of climate change is so alarming especially in South Sudan because we have seen that about seven states are all in water that is intensifying in Upper Nile, Bahr El Ghazal so all these places have been flooded since 2019 and all this is because of climate change.”

Flood-displaced person James Manyiel says, “There are displaced people from other communities who are living in this area, others are unable to reach here so they are living along the roadside and there are many snake bites, so I am urging my government to send us some antivenom so that we manage those cases.”