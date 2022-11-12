South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday proposed a mechanism for three-way dialogue with China and Japan, including a leadership summit to address issues such as security and climate change.

The summit of leaders of the Association of South-east Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as China, Japan and South Korea is currently underway in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and Yoon has urged stronger joint efforts to overcome complex future crises, such as those stemming from war and rights abuses as well as risks to the security of food and energy brought by climate change.

Yoon also said North Korea’s series of provocations and attempts to boost its nuclear and missile capabilities were a serious threat to the international community.

He stressed that if North Korea launched another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and conducted its seventh nuclear test, the international community should respond with one voice, the presidential office said in a statement.

At the same time, South Korea would seek economic support from North Korea if it decided to denuclearise.

ASEAN leaders expressed concern over North Korea’s nuclear programme, which defies international and United Nations norms, calling for Pyongyang to stop threatening regional peace and respond to denuclearisation talks, the South Korean presidential office said.

#ASEANSummit40and41 and Related Meetings officially begin today! The Meetings start, and the special photo exhibition on Cambodia’s contribution to ASEAN and ASEAN-UN Summit will be opened. Have a glimpse at https://t.co/bEC3l7vkXX pic.twitter.com/tw3svrVkxT — ASEAN (@ASEAN) November 11, 2022