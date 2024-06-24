South Korean president visits battery plant following deadly blaze

Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has visited a lithium battery factory on Monday (June 24), after multiple powerful explosions set it ablaze for nearly six hours earlier and killed 22 workers, local fire officials say.

Yoon’s office says he had been monitoring the situation, while Interior Minister Lee Sang-min called on the local authorities to take steps to prevent any hazardous chemicals from contaminating the surroundings.

The fire, which has largely been extinguished, ripped through a factory run by battery manufacturer Aricell in Hwaseong, a major industrial cluster about 90 minutes southwest of the capital Seoul.

The blaze began at 10:31 a.m. (0131 GMT) after a series of battery cells exploded inside a warehouse containing some 35,000 units, says Kim Jin-young, a local fire official. What had triggered the explosion remains unclear, he adds.