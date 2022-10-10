South Korean golfer Tom Kim is heading for superstardom and comparisons to Tiger Woods have begun after the 20-year-old sensation claimed his second PGA Tour title in his last four starts.

In adding to his Wyndham Championship victory in August, Kim became the first player since Woods to win twice before turning 21.

Kim, who was one of the stars for Trevor Immelman’s International Team at last month’s Presidents Cup, won the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, beating former FedEx Cup champion, Patrick Cantlay of the United States, by three strokes.

Cantlay pulled his drive on the last into the desert and made triple-bogey to hand victory to the youngster. Kim carded a final round of five-under-par 66 to finish on 260, 24-under-par for the tournament.

Cantlay had to settle for a two-under-par 69 in the final round after his trials and tribulations on the final hole.

South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout finished in a tie for 20th, 10 strokes behind the winner.