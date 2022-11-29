South Korea has extradited to New Zealand a woman suspected of murdering two children whose bodies were discovered in suitcases in Auckland this year.

The Korean-born New Zealander was handed over to New Zealand authorities yesterday at the Incheon International Airport.

She is suspected of fleeing to South Korea in 2018 after allegedly killing her then 7-year-old and 10-year-old children in Auckland.

“Along with the suspect, the justice ministry has also secured key evidence and provided it to New Zealand as per their request,” the ministry said in a statement.

New Zealand police launched a homicide inquiry in Auckland after the remains of the children were found by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had purchased.

