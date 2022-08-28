South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence bagged the biggest win of his golf career when he won the European Masters on the first play-off hole in Switzerland.
Lawrence, the overnight leader, finished his final round with a one under par 69 to sit at 18 under par for the tournament. He was joined by England’s Matt Wallace, who shot a flawless 4 under 66 to get to 18 under.
Lawrence coolly parred the first play-off hole, Wallace could only manage a bogey, and Lawrence had his second win on the DP World Tour this season.
Earlier in the season, Lawrence also took top honours at the Joburg Open.
