South Africa has quietly gotten a new National park. The site of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) has been proclaimed a National Park. The Meerkat National Park will conserve the fauna and flora of the Karoo as well as the many hidden San treasures that reside there.

Conserving a rich history and a diverse environment as they look to the stars and the future.

Spokesperson for Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, Albi Modise says the Meerkat National Park is unique in many ways.

“It increases the protection of the poorly protected Nama Karoo from the paltry 1,2 % to about 2 % and will also enhance the protection of the area’s unique cultural heritage. The park has unique partnerships, especially in the area of research.”

For the next few years, the SKA site will be a construction site, as the 133 radio telescopes are being constructed.

Parks around the country depend on tourists for an income to subsidies their conservation work, but due to the SKA’s sensitivity to interference, this will have to be closely managed.

Tracy Cheetham, the director of construction: SKA says tourists will be allowed on carefully managed trips,

“Sanparks will also get money from the agreement so they won’t be solely reliable on tourists.”

Modise says this is something that needs to be celebrated.”

“It’s being conserved amid international research being done there SKA represents a huge quantum leap and this park is something that needs to be celebrated.”

That celebration is expected to take place early next year, with the official opening of South Africa’s latest National Park.