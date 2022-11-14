The South African Institution of Civil Engineering has warned of infrastructure collapse in South Africa as a result of extreme weather patterns.

Government neglect has also been a major factor. In its 2022 Infrastructure Report Card, the Institution paints a bleak picture of the state of roads, rail, water and other infrastructure in the country.

The president of the Institution, Marianne Vanderschuren says some of the country’s infrastructure scored the lowest grade and pose a risk to the public. “Grades go from A-to-E, where A- is world class, B- is fit for the future, C- is satisfactory for now, D- is at risk- and E- is unfit for purpose. The overall grade at this moment in time is D- which means that we are at risk for failure. There’s poor maintenance, we’re not coping with demand, and the public maybe suffering. There are four-sectors that are on E- which provides a health and safety risk to the public.”

